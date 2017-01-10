Union Avenue Walgreens evacuated for bomb threat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Union Avenue Walgreens evacuated for bomb threat

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Walgreens on Union Avenue was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Memphis Police Department.

The store manager told police a juvenile called and said a bomb was in the building on the corner of Union and McLean Boulevard.

Police evacuated the building.

MPD investigated, but did not find any explosives in the building.

