2 men attempt to rob Family Dollar, but leave with no cash

The attempts two men made to get cash during a robbery did not quite go as planned.

According to Memphis Police Department, two men went into the Family Dollar in the 3200 block of Hickory Hill on Friday and attempted to rob the cashier.

Police said the two men walked to the front door at approximately 8 p.m. One of the men went inside while the other stood as a look out at the door.

The man inside pointed a black handgun at the employees and demanded money from the cash registers. But, the employees were not able to open the registers, which caused the two men to leave the story empty handed.

The first man is described as 25-30 years old, and was wearing a black hoodie, white mask, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

The second man is described as wearing a red beanie cap, blue bubble coat, and faded blue jeans.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

