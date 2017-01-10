Free emergency planning seminar set for Jan. 17

Learn how to assemble an emergency backpack and what to put in it.

What would you do if you had to leave your home in 30 seconds? What would you take with you? What if you couldn't return to your home for at least 36 hours? What would you need? This is something that most people have never thought about until it's too late.

Tuesday, January 17, WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers will show you how to assemble a simple backpack that will have everything you need to survive in the event of a natural disaster, fire, or other emergency evacuation. It's something every member of your family needs. Disaster can happen at any moment and the time to prepare is now. Learn how to put together a survival kit that could ultimately save your life. Find out exactly what to put into a backpack that could get your through a disaster.

Make plans to attend this FREE community seminar at the Covington Fire Department's North Station, located at 101 Tennessee Avenue on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

To find out more information call 901-476-2578.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.