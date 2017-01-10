Uncle says fire victim was ready to die with parents before escape

The weather outside was frightful, but a planned benefit for some Memphis brothers in need went on as planned.More >>
Family members said all three Summers brothers have been released from the hospital.More >>
A team of Memphis musicians came together Saturday to raise money for three brothers who survived the East Tennessee wildfires.More >>
Two brothers from Memphis who were found unconscious during the wildfires in Sevier County are doing well after undergoing surgery.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced two children are charged with aggravated arson in connection with the deadly wildfires that destroyed hundreds of buildings, killed at least 14 people, and injured dozens more in East Tennessee.More >>
Three brothers from Memphis who escaped the East Tennessee wildfires are recovering from their burns in Nashville.More >>
Family members spoke Friday about what they are facing after learning that Jon and Janet Summers died while trying to escape the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. The couple's three sons, Jared, Wesley, and Branson, were injured in the fire, but are doing well in spite of learning the news about their parents.More >>
A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.More >>
A witness speaks out as the search for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh continues.More >>
Marijuana reform advocates dealt a harsh blow in their efforts to ease restrictions in Memphis.More >>
First Baptist Broad Church and the Memphis Police Department combined efforts to build bridges within the community in an effort to reduce crime.More >>
Two sisters were shot and killed Thursday morning in Hickory Hill.More >>
We wrap up the week with some unseasonably warm temperatures in the Mid-South, but we're looking ahead to our next chance for rain. Unfortunately for some parts of the Mid-South, that rain could fall on Easter Sunday.More >>
