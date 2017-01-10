One third of Memphis homicides gang-related

After the city of Memphis experienced the deadliest year on record, a stunning new look at the grip gangs have on violence in Memphis is providing insight on just how that record-breaking year happened.

A 37-page Powerpoint lays out the details, complete with charts and graphs, to show crucial information in each homicide case.

It's telling information, but also shows the grip gang violence has on the Bluff City.

The deadliest year on record left countless families without loved ones to ring in the new year. But, it also left detectives with clues as to what was causing the record breaking violence.

The 37-page report provides shocking statistics. Of last year's 228 homicides, an overwhelming number of them were black men. As for those committing the crime, nearly half of the suspects were between 16-30 years old.

More than a third of all those homicides were gang-related. The map represents the 72 victims who were gang affiliated and it also shows the 32 suspects who were gang affiliated.

In addition, 81 of the victims knew their attacker, and 28 of the total homicides were connected to robberies.

Of the 228 homicides, 159 of them are solved.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said his department will pursue the most violent offenders and reduce guns, drugs, and gangs.

Families are hoping this year doesn't have as much heartache as 2016.

To view the full report detailing all the information and homicide data, click here.

