Midtown residents intolerant to dairy expansion plans

The fight for Turner Dairy in Midtown heated up Tuesday night.

One week before a crucial vote, opinions clashed on whether a three-acre plot of land should be rezoned to allow Turner Dairy to expand.

“Turner Dairy has been with us a long time,” Midtown resident Pam Routh said. “Yes, they make noise. There is pollution. I think we need to work more with them.”

Routh was among the few in support of the plant’s plan to expand.

“I am probably the rarity,” she said. “That's OK. But I also think if we work with them maybe we can do things to offset issues people brought up, noise, pollution.”

Three acres of land at the corner of Madison Avenue and Morrison Street is the center of Turner Dairy’s controversial expansion, which is currently zoned for commercial use only.

Most at the meeting fear the industrial growth will drive down their property values and create more air, noise, and light pollution for Midtown.

Midtown homeowners said they deal with these issues already.

“If you knew this, then you shouldn't have moved here,” one Turner Dairy employee said.

Most neighbors agree the plan is not to shut down the dairy, which has been a part of the neighborhood for 80 years. The concern is if industrial and residential areas can be compatible.

District 5 councilman Worth Morgan said no.

“You have to weigh that very carefully, and it was a tough decision, but I think the right thing is to be voting no on this planned development,” Morgan said.

Memphis City Council is scheduled to make a decision next Tuesday on the rezoning issue.

