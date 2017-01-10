Memphis participates in NAACP national study on Charter Schools

Memphis is in the national spotlight as the NAACP held the second of seven public hearings across the country to study the impact of Charter Schools on public education.

The hearings follow the NAACP approval of a moratorium in October on Charter School expansion. The organization wants to study issues such as accountability, funding, transparency, and discipline practices.

"We have one common goal across this country and that is to find out what we should be doing now during these perilous times to protect and further the education of African-American children," Alice Huffman, NAACP Task Force member, said.

Charter Schools are publicly funded, but operated independently.

The Task Force plans to present a report of its findings to the national NAACP in May.

