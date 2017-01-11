Here are some of the stories we're following Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday!!
High winds, heavy rain and power outages caused problems for many Mid-Southerners over the past 12 hours.. This morning we're looking at what MLGW crews will be doing in the day ahead to keep power on for thousands of homes and businesses.
It's a gut-wrenching story of survival... Three Mid-South brothers barely escaped the wildfire that tore through Gatlinburg. Their parents were killed. Hear from the uncle of the brothers only on WMC Action News 5 this morning.
A stunning new look at the grip gangs have on violence in Memphis. It's just one revelation from the city's deadliest year on record. Details this morning as we go in-depth.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings made some sharp comments at state lawmakers about Tennessee gun laws. Hear from him this morning.
Developing now, a Turner Dairy fight in Midtown Memphis is heating up one week before a crucial vote. Opinions clashed on whether a three-acre plot of land should be re-zoned to allow Turner Dairy to expand. We'll look at the back and forth on WMC.
Weather:
Windy and warm today with a high near 70. Cloudy and a chance of rain. Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Witnesses describe chaos of Target murder scene
Dairy Queen shuts down restaurant after owner allegedly uses racial slur against customer
MPD: Raleigh double homicide was 'drug-related'
Memphians celebrate Elvis' birthday, Whitehaven rebirth
81-year-old woman dragged by car, killed during robbery attempt
Join us as we get started on this Wednesday morning!! We are live for you on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7a.m.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who left the scene of a crash.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies raided The Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
There are a lot of great Easter activities and egg hunts across the Mid-South this weekend. One of those is the “Eggstravaganza” at Calvary Church off Houston Levee Road in Cordova. It’s on Saturday from 11 AM – 2 PM on the church grounds and open to the entire community.More >>
The US Military has released video of the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ strike used in Afghanistan against ISIS targets.More >>
KJ Lawson evidently didn't leave the Memphis basketball team on the best of terms.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
