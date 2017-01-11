Here are some of the stories we're following Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday!!

High winds, heavy rain and power outages caused problems for many Mid-Southerners over the past 12 hours.. This morning we're looking at what MLGW crews will be doing in the day ahead to keep power on for thousands of homes and businesses.

It's a gut-wrenching story of survival... Three Mid-South brothers barely escaped the wildfire that tore through Gatlinburg. Their parents were killed. Hear from the uncle of the brothers only on WMC Action News 5 this morning.

A stunning new look at the grip gangs have on violence in Memphis. It's just one revelation from the city's deadliest year on record. Details this morning as we go in-depth.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings made some sharp comments at state lawmakers about Tennessee gun laws. Hear from him this morning.

Developing now, a Turner Dairy fight in Midtown Memphis is heating up one week before a crucial vote. Opinions clashed on whether a three-acre plot of land should be re-zoned to allow Turner Dairy to expand. We'll look at the back and forth on WMC.

Weather:

Windy and warm today with a high near 70. Cloudy and a chance of rain. Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Witnesses describe chaos of Target murder scene

Dairy Queen shuts down restaurant after owner allegedly uses racial slur against customer

MPD: Raleigh double homicide was 'drug-related'

Memphians celebrate Elvis' birthday, Whitehaven rebirth

81-year-old woman dragged by car, killed during robbery attempt

Join us as we get started on this Wednesday morning!! We are live for you on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7a.m.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor