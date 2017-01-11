Weather likely cause of MLGW outages Wednesday

Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce is under fire because of a video posted online by a British video sharing website.More >>
Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce is under fire because of a video posted online by a British video sharing website.More >>
A University of Memphis student was robbed at gunpoint outside his fraternity house Thursday night.More >>
A University of Memphis student was robbed at gunpoint outside his fraternity house Thursday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies raided The Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies raided The Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a man who left the scene of a crash into custody after a chase.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a man who left the scene of a crash into custody after a chase.More >>
There are a lot of great Easter activities and egg hunts across the Mid-South this weekend.More >>
There are a lot of great Easter activities and egg hunts across the Mid-South this weekend.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
A Walmart greeter explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him into the store. But later, he was fired for how he handled the incident.More >>
A Walmart greeter explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him into the store. But later, he was fired for how he handled the incident.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>