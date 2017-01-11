Weather likely cause of MLGW outages Wednesday

After a day of power outages, MLGW is making sure that lights stay on across Memphis on Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, thousands were affected by power outages, especially in Germantown in Collierville. Houston High School, Houston Middle School, and Dogwood Elementary School were all without power for a short time.

MLGW said up to 10,000 customers were without power during the peak of outages.

"If you're running a business, you can't run a business without lights," Patricia Walker said.

Walker said she lost power at her home daycare in Frayser when strong winds came through.

The exact cause of these outages is unknown; however, a flash flood warning and strong, gusting winds could have contributed to the outages.

"I had to bring the kids out because we didn't have any power until parents came and picked them up," Walker said.

MLGW said the weather likely played a role.

"When trees and limbs fall on our lines, customers are going to lose service," MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson said. "There's a lot of things that when it's tied to nature we can't prevent. However, we can respond quickly to restore our customer service."

One North Memphis resident said his power has faltered several times this week.

"Tonight, I don't know what's going on tonight," Prentiss Jones said. "Maybe it's the weather that we're having."

Carson said MLGW spends $12 million each year to trim down trees in Memphis and Shelby County, hoping to prevent trees falling into powerlines.

Walker understands the outages, although she said they are frustrating.

"A little inconvenient because the kids couldn't play on the computer, they couldn't watch TV," Walker said.

MLGW officials said their crews are hard at work to get power restored across the Mid-South.

In the meantime, if you have a power outage, you must call MLGW to report it. They won't know you're in the dark unless you call (901)-544-6500.

Click here to see a map of current outages.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.