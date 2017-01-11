Fallen tree raises concern over old trees in Berclair area

A fallen tree blocked traffic near the intersection of Graham Street and Tutwiler Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Berclair community has been around more than 50 years, developed shortly after World War II, with many small houses for returning soldiers and their families.

The neighborhood is old and the trees are even older.

"They may have to start checking and if a tree looks like it's getting old and rotten and there's a lot of them then they need to come down," Berclair resident John Medvec said.

It is unclear if high winds were a factor in bringing down the massive Berclair tree.

The tree also took down a brick wall and a few power lines, leaving several residents in the dark.

"If it had been later in the day, because we have a lot of cars coming this way to go to Grahamwood in the morning, that would have been devastating," neighbor Kristin Carlin said.

City of Memphis and MLGW crews spent hours removing the tree and restoring power.

Students and parents headed to Grahamwood Elementary had to take an alternate route.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Residents said they hope this will push more people to pay more attention to these old trees.

"You really need to look at your trees in your yard and if they're looking bad then they need to come down," said Medvec.

