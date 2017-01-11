TBI investigates fatal deputy-involved shooting in Middle TN

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Henderson County, Tennessee.

According to TBI, two deputies were called to a home in Reagan around 11 p.m. after a man was beating on the door of a home. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, Darrion Barnhill, had outstanding warrants.

Barnhill became aggressive toward the deputies, attacking both of them and slamming one of them to the ground. During the struggle, at least one of the deputies shot Barnhill.

Barnhill was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The deputies involved have not been identified.

