Previously conjoined twins discharged from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Two twins, appropriately named Miracle and Testimony, were discharged from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Tuesday.

Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, whose family is from Nigeria, were previously conjoined at the lower half of their bodies. After a more than 18 hour surgery, doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital were able to separate them.

After just a few months of recovery in the hospital, Miracle and Testimony were discharged Tuesday, according to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital's Facebook page.

Le Bonheur said the children and their parents will stay at FedEx Family House in Memphis, where the girls will continue physical therapy.

Le Bonheur streamed the girls' exit live on Facebook.

When the twins were first separated, their mother, Mary Ayeni, explained where their names came from.

"If God can give miracle, testimony will back it up. So these kids, they are Miracle and Testimony," Ayeni said.

Their separation and quick rehabilitation is nothing short of a testimony to a miracle.

