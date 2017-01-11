Previously conjoined twins discharged from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Two sisters are loving life just a couple months after undergoing surgery at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.More >>
Two previously conjoined twins separated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital are recovering well.More >>
Deputies received a call saying a 12-year-old had been shot, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The son of Shelby County's public works director pleaded guilty to hacking his former employer's computer network in violation of federal law.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racial tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A University of Memphis student was robbed at gunpoint outside his fraternity house Thursday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies raided The Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue on Friday morning.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.More >>
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said Lil Boosie's attorney came to the Biloxi Police Department on Thursday to pick up the rapper's jewelry.More >>
