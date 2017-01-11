'Two-Face' charged in drive-by that left 18-year-old dead

A man has been arrested in the murder of 18-year-old Ronevia Williams.

Williams was shot during a drive-by on December 7, 2016.

According to police, Williams was inside a house in the 1100 block of The Oaks when shots were fired.

A police affidavit reports two people were outside the home when a man drove by and started firing shots. Those two people were injured but survived.

The driver was identified as Jocquez Parham, 18. Police said he goes by the alias "Two-Face."

Police said three other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a 1-week-old.

Parham is charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

