FedEx says packages can soon be picked up, dropped off at Walgreens

A man was arrested after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run.More >>
A Tennessee lawmaker is working to change child support laws.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a man who left the scene of a crash into custody after a chase. SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said 42-year-old Jimmy Rotan was wanted for aggravated assault.More >>
We here at WMC Action News 5 hope you and your family have a peaceful and beautiful Easter weekend. We're helping you kick it off by looking back at 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The Natchez Democrat reports the full-grown male bear was struck April 5 on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County. No other serious injuries were reported. Officials say the bear weighed 468 pounds (212 kilograms), making it the largest recorded in Mississippi.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
