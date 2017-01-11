FedEx says packages can soon be picked up, dropped off at Walgreens

FedEx and Walgreens announced a new partnership Wednesday.

FedEx customers will soon be able to pick up and drop off packages at select Walgreens drug store locations across the United States.

FedEx said the new alliance will bring consumers more options and allow them to multitask while shopping at the pharmacy.

The option will also allow customers an added safety; their packages will not have to sit outside their homes or in an unlocked mailbox.

“Working with FedEx to provide safe and secure delivery locations while making it easy for customers to ship returns and other packages through the FedEx networks is another way we are becoming America’s most loved pharmacy-led health, wellbeing and beauty retailer,” Reuben Slone, Walgreens senior vice president of supply chain, said. “We look forward to providing our customers with these convenient options that will be available whenever the store is open.”

The new partnership will roll out in spring 2017 at a few Walgreens locations. It will be available chainwide by the fall of 2018.

It is unclear at this time whether any Mid-South locations will be part of the initial rollout.

The idea is a warm welcome for some FedEx users who do things themselves.

"I hand draw cards for everyone and print, mail them out,” John MacIntire said. “It's easy to have them print it, and Walgreens is right near my house.”

He has mailed out specialized cards for 50 years, and now he can drop off his packages and pick up medicine.

"Medicine for my heart, and I took two old men. I have to get their medicine all the time,” MacIntire said.

