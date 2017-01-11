2016 top baby names in Tennessee

Is your baby’s name William or Emma? Well, they are the top of the line for baby names in the state of Tennessee!

Tennessee health officials say William and Emma were the top baby names in 2016. While Emma has been a top baby name for girls since 2011, William has been a top baby name for boys for almost a decade.

Mobile users click here to view the slideshow.

Baby name data was pulled from birth certificates to determine which names were the most popular in Tennessee for 2016.

Olivia and Ava are next in line for the top baby name following Emma.

After William, Elijah and James are the second most popular baby boy names.

Popular Girl Names

Emma Olivia Ava Harper Isabella Amelia Elizabeth Ella Charlotte Abigail

Popular Boy Names

William Elijah James Mason Noah Jackson Liam John Michael Benjamin

Send us your baby’s pictures to my5@wmctv.com if your baby’s name is one of the popular ones in Tennessee for the year 2016.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.