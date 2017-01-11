Loved ones remember 25-year-old killed while getting haircut

Friends identified the man killed at Creative Cuts and Design Barber Shop on Tuesday night. The shooting has brought the community together and they're saying they want the violence to end.

According to friends, 25-year-old Devario Burks was shot and killed at the barber shop. His friends sent prayers and thoughts to him via social media.

Friends and loved ones dropped off cards, balloons, and teddy bears outside the barbershop where Burks was killed.

"He was a good person man, I hate that," Gabrielle Cole said. "It make me feel bad because I just saw Vario."

Memphis Police Department said three other people were inside the shop when two men fired shots into the business.

Friends said Burks was inside getting a haircut when he was shot and killed. The barber was the other person injured in the shooting. He is now recovering.

"It broke me down, broke me down," Ladarrius Finnie, brother-in-law, said.

The barber was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The other two were not injured.

Burks was known to his friends as a father and a family man.

"For you to be gone and you have a heart like this, man it's crazy," Cole said. "People got to wake up man."

For his family and friends, it's hard for them to accept Burks is gone. It's even harder for them to accept that a father is no longer here to help raise his children, including a baby boy on the way.

"It hurts. It hurts, it's hard bro," Finnie said.

Finnie said Burks was a working man that stayed out of trouble, but fears jealousy may have triggered the murder.

"He had people who didn't like him and he had friends that turned into enemies," Finnie said.

Bullet holes remain outside the barbershop. Many said this violence should not be normal in their community.

In the meantime, friends and loved ones walked for peace Wednesday. It was a Stop the Violence rally at the barbershop where loved ones gathered to ask for the killing to stop.

"We refuse to accept this as normal," pastor Deandre Brown said.

It is unclear at this time whether the victims knew the shooters. There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

"He ain't never been no evil person. He has never been a bad person," Finnie said.

Tuesday, officers detained one person, but have since released them. No one is in custody at this time.

As friends grieved, city leaders joined Memphis Police Department for a pledge to stop the killing.

"This man who died last night shouldn't have died, and the man who was shot last night shouldn't have been shot," Col. James Kirkwood, MPD, said. "I'm angry to the point of doing something. Not angry to the point that I want to sit down and talk about it."

A crime prevention meeting is planned for next Monday at 6 p.m. at the Golden Gate Baptist Church in Frayser.

