TN Republicans call for amendment to balance federal budget

State Republican lawmakers are coming together to call for an amendment to the Constitution in hopes of getting the country out of debt and on the track to a balanced budget.

Lawmakers say this whole effort stems from concerns about the national debt.

They see the imbalanced national budget as not only a financial problem but a threat to national security, so they are trying to take unprecedented constitutional action to change it.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) are calling for a states convention in Nashville to try to amend the constitution. They want to add a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution that would require Congress to pass a balanced budget before spending every year -- just like the states have to do.

They started this effort three years ago, joining forces with a group called the Balanced Budget Amendment Taskforce, which is a nationwide group that places priority in having a balanced budget.

A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote from Congress. The states have never been able to push their own amendment.

Lawmakers here want that to change. They want the states to come together in Nashville for a convention and pass this new amendment.

They noted that U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) says the national debt and budget issue is a national security threat, not just a financial one.

Lawmakers say Tennessee's Constitution requires a balanced budget every year and so should the federal government.

