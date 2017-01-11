TN Republicans call for amendment to balance federal budget

A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.More >>
A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.More >>
Two men robbed the Title Max in the 300 block of N. Cleveland, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men robbed the Title Max in the 300 block of N. Cleveland, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The son of Shelby County's public works director pleaded guilty to hacking his former employer's computer network in violation of federal law.More >>
The son of Shelby County's public works director pleaded guilty to hacking his former employer's computer network in violation of federal law.More >>
A federal judge has signed an order halting the enforcement of two abortion restrictions in Tennessee that are similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A federal judge has signed an order halting the enforcement of two abortion restrictions in Tennessee that are similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>