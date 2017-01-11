Customer credited with capture of CVS armed robbery suspects

Donald Alexander, Dallas Rice, and Benjamin Rice were arrested in connection with the Olive Branch CVS armed robbery (SOURCE: Olive Branch PD)

Olive Branch Police Department arrested three men suspected of robbing CVS Pharmacy on Goodman Road and Crumpler Street.

Police said Benjamin Rice, 16, Dallas Rice, 18, and Donald Alexander, 19, were armed—one with a shotgun, the other two with handguns. Police said the men got away with a small amount of cash and pills.

Police said Rice will be charged as an adult. All three of the men are from Byhalia, Mississippi.

Police said the three men left the store in a white Lincoln Town Car after the robbery.

"It hits pretty close to home," witness Chris Farm said. "I shop here every week, so I wasn't real happy to hear about it. I moved here to get away from that and it seems like it's kind of following."

The three men were arrested in the parking lot of a CVS store in Southaven, Mississippi Thursday, approximately seven miles from the Olive Branch CVS.

A customer spotted the three men and told Southaven CVS employees that they looked suspicious. The CVS manager called Southaven police, who turned them over to Olive Branch.

All three men have a one million dollar bond each. It's a high bond, but one that people said was justified because they put guns in the faces of the employees.

"Nothing surprises you anymore, age, race, creed," resident Wayne Bartley said.

