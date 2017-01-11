2 men arrested for Tate County roofing scam

Two men are behind bars after investigators said they were pretending to be professional roofers and took money for services that were not done.

Pat Gerald Sherlock, 44, and Jerry Johnson, 31, were arrested and charged with false pretense on Wednesday.

The two men said they worked for David Rhodes, but Rhodes told investigators he had no affiliation with the two men.

Police said Sherlock and Johnson took large amounts of money from someone for roofing repair services that were never done.

Based on evidence found in a vehicle, police believe there may be other potential victims who have been scammed by the two men. They are asking for any potential victims to call Chief Bill Ellis at the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434.

