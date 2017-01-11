What we are working on Wednesday afternoon

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom, and what you can look forward to later!
Weather
*Morning showers
*More wind
*Rain chances
Cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and highs in the 70s are in store for the Mid-South today. Temps start around 60 and end up around 70 with a gusty south wind again by afternoon. The better chances for rain develop as we head into the next few days, especially by Friday.
Newscast Previews
4 p.m.- Trump Press Conference: Donald Trump holds his first news conference as president-elect…what America’s next president had to say about allegations about Russian interference in U.S. politics.
5 p.m.- Barber Shop Murder: Gunmen open fire on a Memphis barber shop, killing one and injuring another…how the community is responding to the devastating event.
6 p.m.- Heroin problems: Heroin still posing a big problem for the Mid-South…hear from a father who lost his son on Christmas Day on what he says needs to be done to combat the issue.
Top trending stories on WMC.com
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Christians set out on Good Friday to give visitors and passers-by a "glimpse of Jesus".More >>
Beale Street Bucks did not come without controversy, and now it's back with a few tweaks. One of those tweaks is the number of bucks you'll get to spend on Beale.More >>
Deputies received a call saying a 12-year-old had been shot, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Officials say a young boy died after his head was stuck between a wall and a table at a rotating restaurant in Atlanta.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
