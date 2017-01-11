Celebration of MLK to be held at Memphis Cathedral

As the nation joins together to celebrate the birthday of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16, the Mid-South is preparing to honor the late Dr. King as well.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will hold Mass and a Celebration to honor Dr. King at the Cathedral, located at 1695 Central Avenue.

The Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will provide a prelude by the Voices of St. Augustine.

The Most Rev. Martin D. Holley, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Memphis, will be the celebrant and homilist for the Mass.

The celebration will be under the theme of "Living the Legacy of Peace and Justice" and will feature the choir, liturgical dancers from St. Augustine Liturgical Dancers and the Barbara Tyler drummers.

Bertha Gilmore, director of Religious Education at St. Augustine Church, will receive the Dr. James W. Hose Evangelization Award and the Sister Thea Bowman Service Awards will go to Holy Spirit Church Lunch Servers on Mondays and the St. Louis Church Lunch Servers on Wednesday.

