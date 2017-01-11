CeCe Peniston to teach lesson at Stax Music Academy

The hit maker behind "Finally," released 25 years ago this month, is in Memphis this week.

CeCe Peniston released the hit "Finally" in 1992 and is now in the Bluff City this week to share the secrets of her success in a master class at Stax Music Academy.

"I have a campaign I'm working on now called 'I am the New.' Not the 'next,' but the 'new,' to let kids know when you're doing something, be the new, be the new in that thing," Peniston said. "Not to copy anybody else, but have your own individuality."

The Memphis Live Master Class provides Stax students with an opportunity to learn about the business side of recording.

Producer Paris Toon will join Peniston for the less Thursday at Stax.

