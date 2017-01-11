Sketch of suspect in 81-year-old's murder revealed

An 81-year-old woman was killed outside the Sycamore Lake Apartments on Sunday night.

Catherine Wicker was a mother of two and grandmother of three, but that didn't matter to the man who took her life.

Memphis Police Department released a composite sketch for a suspect accused of killing an 81-year-old on Sunday.

Police said Catherine Wicker was killed at Sycamore Lake apartments when a man tried to steal her purse. The two were involved in a struggle, which ended up with Wicker getting dragged by the suspect’s car. Police said Wicker was dragged under the car through the parking lot.

Wicker died as a result.

Police released a composite of the suspect, who is described as 5’7 to 5’9, 150-160 pounds with medium complexion. He was wearing all dark clothing at the time of the homicide.

If you know where the man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

