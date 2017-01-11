RiverKings bring smiles to children of St Jude

It's that time of the year again for the Mid-South's favorite hockey team. It's that time where ice and pucks meet the battle for cancer.

The Mississippi RiverKings made their way to the Bluff City to visit the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ahead of their Pack the House for St. Jude night at Landers Center.

The players, coaches, and staff members make a trip each year to visit the patients and staff at the hospital and show their support for the important work being done at the hospital and the fight the children are battling.

On Monday, they returned to the hospital to bring smiles and laughter to the children and help build lasting memories.

"The work done at St. Jude really is amazing and it's great to be able to bring the team over, spend some time with the kids, and give them something to smile about," RiverKings General Manager David Schmoll said. "It's also important to show the new players and remind the returning guys why we do this night to raise money for the hospital."

The RiverKings will host St. Jude night on Friday, January 27, as they donate part of the proceeds for tickets to St. Jude.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. against Peoria at Landers Center. To help the RiverKings pack the house, and give to some special kids at the same time, you can purchase your tickets by clicking here.

