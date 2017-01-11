Accused MPD officer killer indicted on 14 charges

Justin Welch was indicted for the death of Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Welch, 21, is accused of running over Smith and wounding three other people in Downtown Memphis on June 4.

Welch was indicted on 14 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

Welch is also accused of shooting two people at Westy’s on North Main Street before killing Officer Smith.

57-year-old Al Sakan and 39-year-old Joshua Walton were both taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Investigators said Welch then stole a car from Bass Pro and fired several times before driving off, wounding a 21-year-old employee.

Officer Smith was killed on Third Street. Police said Welch was speeding down the wrong side of the road and struck Smith.

Welch was indicted on: first-degree murder, three counts of murder in the perpetration of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless vehicular homicide, intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle while creating the risk of death of injury, theft over $10,000 and theft over $1,000, and three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

