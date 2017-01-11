Leadership Memphis preps for MLK Days of Service

The new year is here and that means it's time for reaching out and serving others.

Memphians are stepping up and giving back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Junior's legacy.

For several days, Memphians will get out of their homes and donate time to the community. It's all part of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It has been 49 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed in Memphis. To honor his legacy and his life, this year the entire community is invited to give back in his honor.

"This is our community, and we must make a change where we live," Tori Taylor, vice-president of Leadership Memphis, said.

Taylor said they are hard at work preparing for the Days of Service. The Days kicks off Friday and last through Dr. King's birthday, January 16.

"We have four days of service where anyone or any group can actually find a project and volunteer," Taylor said.

She said it is channeling the teachings of Dr. King by taking a hands-on role toward improving the community.

"This is our city. What better way to honor Dr. King by coming and being a part of the community and making Memphis great," Taylor said.

According to representatives at Leadership Memphis, they had a goal to have 50 projects. Now, they have 70 for the days of service. That means they're expecting anywhere between 700 and 1,000 people to join in.

The projects range from neighborhood clean ups to reading out loud to local students.

Courtney Miller said it's more than giving back, it's making connections.

"I think it's a really good thing. You know, heart to heart, getting out there, and really getting to know people," Miller said.

Change begins with the first step, and the volunteers with Leadership Memphis are hoping many will take that first step this weekend.

"Find an opportunity. Get the kids. I know it's a day off, but let's make this a day on and make Memphis great," Taylor said.

To sign up for an event or learn more, click here.

The National Civil Rights Museum is also hosting events for Days of Service. You can click here to view those opportunities.

