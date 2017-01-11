Developer eyes downtown Memphis for 600 room luxury hotel

A Denver hotel developer is working to raise millions of dollars to build a 600 room glass tower hotel in downtown Memphis.

The funds would come from private financing, and the building of the hotel is aimed at boosting convention and trade show tourism in the Bluff City.

If the hotel is built, there will not only be a beautiful new hotel, but some things would need to go, like the parking garage at Front Street and Poplar Avenue.

The developer wanted the city to get in the hotel business and own the property, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland would not agree.

"There is not enough meeting space and not enough high quality rooms in the city of Memphis," Bob Swerdling said.

Swerdling said he has had his eye on Memphis for quite some time. He said it is a strong leisure market that would be profitable for meetings and business. The problem is the city is underutilized, according to Swerdling.

The aging Cook Convention Center hasn't helped the city much, but a $60 million dollar renovation project will begin there later this year.

"There's many conventions that we are on their short list and when they get here and try to put their people and see how many hotels it's going to take to house their people, we will lose the bid," Kevin Kane, President and CEO Memphis CVB, said.

Kane is with the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau and said there is a shortage of large, full-service hotels.

Downtown occupancy is approximately 75% and he said more meetings could take place here if Memphis could serve them.

Kane said more than a dozen downtown hotels are under development or planning.

"This opportunity that's being discussed would be a real plus for the convention and meetings market, there's no question about it," Kane said.

Swerdling wants to build a hotel with at least 600 rooms and an overflow of meeting space.

The developer has a strong history of successful projects in cities such as Austin and Omaha. He said he would want a portion of taxes back to seal the deal, but must secure roughly $180 million in private funds to build the hotel.

"Where we are is at that stage that we have interest from investors, several of them. I will be continuing conversations with them this week," Swerdling said.

In a statement, Strickland said he's had multiple conversations with Swerdling about the proposal and he knows another large hotel and meeting space near the convention center is needed.

