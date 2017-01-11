Officers thankful murder arrest of former firefighter ended without gunfire

A former Memphis firefighter accused of killing a woman outside a Target store faced an emotional testimony from a witness in court Tuesday.

A jury found former Memphis firefighter Ronald Ellis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Victim's father: 'Justice has been served' after guilty verdict

Ronald Ellis was in court again on Wednesday, accused of killing Torhonda Cathey in 2014.

On day two of Ellis’ trial, Georgia officers, responsible for arresting him when investigators said he fled for Florida, were on the witness stand.

"If he would have moved that gun an inch, yes, I would have shot him,” Kinley County Sheriff’s Officer Steven McKinney said.

Ellis’ confession was also read in court.

Georgia officers made the arrest on September 11, 2014, three days after Cathey was killed in the parking lot of a Memphis Target.

When officers discovered his rental Ford Focus, a high-speed chase began. After six miles down the interstate, officers deployed spike strips and ordered Ellis out of the car.

"I yelled at him five or six times (to) drop the gun, drop the gun,” McKinney said.

Ellis is a former Memphis firefighter.

The officers involved in making the arrest said they had attended a September 11 memorial service that day and were sympathetic to arresting a fellow first responder.

"I made a statement to him, 'thank you for not making us shoot you today,’” McKinney said.

The victim’s family stayed in court for Wednesday’s testimony. Gurnett Cathey, Torhonda’s father, said he hopes they are one step closer to justice.

"It may come today; it may come out tomorrow,” he said. “But you can't forget her. She was an angel already before she left here."

Ellis has yet to take the stand in this trial. More testimony will continue Thursday.

