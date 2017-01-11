Parents fight to stop heroin after son dies from overdose

The heroin epidemic is a growing and deadly problem in Memphis. One family said the drug cost them their son, and they're fighting to keep his death from being in vain.

Ron Bobal's son left home Christmas night. It was the last time his family would see him.

Bobal's son overdosed on heroin, and his family thinks the heroin was laced with the painkiller fentanyl.

"I think the main thing we want is to not let our son die in vain," Ron Bobal said.

Ronnie Bobal was 29 years old when his family was told about his overdose death the day after Christmas.

He was a recovering addict who had moved to Nashville two years ago to be clean and start over.

"He had a lot of friends. He was an artist," Bobal said.

Ronnie was buried on his 30th birthday and his family said they can't stay silent about the dangerous and deadly heroin problem in Memphis.

Bobal said his son went to Trigg Avenue to get heroin and police said his son's death wasn't the only one on the holiday weekend. It all took place in an area known for drug trafficking.

"Other people passed of heroin overdoses that night, and I thought that's just heartbreaking," Bobal said. "If you know the neighborhood it's going on at and that's obvious, doesn't it give the police department a head start to stop it?"

The numbers for 2016 are staggering.

According to Memphis Police Department, 122 people lost their life because of heroin overdoses in 2016. Almost 1,700 people were revived after an overdose by firefighters carrying naloxone.

It's something that city leaders said just can't be overlooked.

"We cannot ignore the heroin epidemic," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

Bobal said it will take weeks to find out from toxicology reports if the heroin his son took was laced with the painkiller fentanyl. If so, it would have made the drug even more dangerous and deadly.

In the meantime, he wonders if the community and country have been looking at addiction all wrong.

"We need to change the way we think about addiction and maybe decriminalize possession and get these people help," Bobal said.

