Black Girls Code hosts free Hidden Figures screening - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Black Girls Code hosts free Hidden Figures screening

(Source: Black Girls CODE) (Source: Black Girls CODE)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis chapter of Black Girls CODE will host a free screening of Hidden Figures

Each attendee will be awarded a pair of tickets and the first 15 guests will receive a Hidden Figures promotional package. 

The screening will be held at the Paradiso theater in Memphis on Saturday, January 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Space is limited and organizers encourage those interested to sign up soon to secure a spot. 

There is no cost to attend this event. Refreshments will not be provided.

You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly