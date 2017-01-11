Black Girls Code hosts free Hidden Figures screening

The Memphis chapter of Black Girls CODE will host a free screening of Hidden Figures.

Each attendee will be awarded a pair of tickets and the first 15 guests will receive a Hidden Figures promotional package.

The screening will be held at the Paradiso theater in Memphis on Saturday, January 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Space is limited and organizers encourage those interested to sign up soon to secure a spot.

There is no cost to attend this event. Refreshments will not be provided.

You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.