GO BIG: Talia is ready to learn how to fight crime

Talia Jones hopes to one day be a crime fighter. She is looking for a Big Sister who will show her the ropes. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A 10-year-old girl, who wants to be a police officer when she grows up, is looking for a Big Sister.

WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South to provide mentors for dozens of local kids who just need a little guidance to reach their full potential.

Talia Jones will one day be a crime fighter.

"Make people do the right thing," Jones said. "When someone needs me, I can go."

Jones, who is a 5th grader at Charjean Elementary School, is looking for a Big Sister who will hang out and enjoy some of her favorite hobbies: bowling, reading, and eating nachos.

She would love it if her Big Sister was in law enforcement; she's looking for a confidante who can show her the ropes.

"I want to tell them things that go on at school and home," Jones said.

If there is room in your heart and time on your schedule to go big for Jones, get connected to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South by clicking here. There are more than 100 children waiting for a chance to have a mentor and a friend. If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by donating.

