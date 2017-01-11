10-year-old found after getting into car with stranger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

10-year-old found after getting into car with stranger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for a 10-year-old girl last seen getting into a car with an unknown individual.

Police said Shariah Williams was reported missing from Sherwood Elementary School at 3 p.m. She was seen getting into an unknown vehicle with an unknown older woman.

Memphis Police Department canceled the city watch Thursday morning.

