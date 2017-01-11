Millington Central High choir invited to perform at NYC Carnegie Hall

The Millington Central High School choir, under the direction of MCHS alumni Calvin Ellis, has been invited to perform at the Heritage Festival of Gold in New York City at Carnegie Hall.

They are seeking support in their fundraising to cover travel and accommodations.

"We have been fundraising since the summer and plan to leave March 29," said community liaison Evylou Turner. "Our fundraising is going well, but we could use a little kick."

The talented group of students qualified for the prestigious invitation based on their performance at the Orlando Heritage Festival last spring.

The choir was recently honored earlier in January as outstanding students and community role models by the Memphis Citizens for Better Service.

"They were awarded the 24th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Award as the 2016 Choir of the Year," said Turner.

