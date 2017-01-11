MS 9-year-old donates savings to hospice patients

Most kids save up their Christmas money to buy themselves something nice.

Elias Mask, 9, saved up his Christmas money to donate to his local hospice center.

Elias saved up $130 this year after his mother, who works at North Mississippi Medical Center, told him about gift baskets that the hospital gives to patients.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my Gosh, I’m so ready for Christmas!’” Elias said in an interview with WTVA. “And then I was like, ‘wait a minute, aren’t there people who don’t have Christmas?’ So then I decided to donate my money to give people Christmas, so that it wasn’t just me having a Christmas.”

So Elias put his money toward buying gift baskets for hospice patients from NMMC.

“I can make the worst time in people’s lives the best time,” Elias said.

Elias wrote a letter to hospice staff, telling them he was donating his money to help families who need it more than him.

"Of course immediately, we all just ‘boo-hooed’ and cried, and shared it with everybody we knew," said Nurse Tammy Benefield. "This is such a giving child to give up all the money that he could use on himself, because he is so selfless."

His parents were not surprised at Elias’ kind act. His father Terry Mask said he’s always been a giving child.

“For example, in the first grade, his buddy—his grandmother died,” Mask said. “And he said, ‘You know what? I’m going to tell my buddy that he can have half my grandmother for Christmas.’”

The hospice staff invited Elias to come take a picture, and he even got a basket to take home for himself.

