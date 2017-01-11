High winds cause sparks to fly when power lines touch

Blustery winds in the Mid-South had MLGW crews busy repairing damage on Wednesday.

MLGW said on windy days like Wednesday, it's not uncommon for power lines to touch. When that happens, it causes a spark.

But, seeing sparks can terrify residents. Neighbors on Norwood Avenue know all too well about sparks and their danger.

"I was at my girlfriend's house down the street and her lights start flickering and I was about to go home anyway, but when we stepped out and I looked up I said 'it's on fire again,'" Paula Jackson said.

Neighbors on Norwood said it's not the first time they have spotted the power lines above their home throwing sparks.

Actually, they blame the reoccurring issue on many other problems they have had recently, but MLGW's records couldn't back up that the sparking lines are to blame.

Wednesday flickering lines caused quite a scare.

"It went back and forth here, and then it went back and forth here," Jackson said. "Then when it got down to that pole, it was like [pow.] Real tough. Then I looked down the street, because I was down there, and I looked up the street and the lady's house is smoking."

MLGW said high winds caused two wires to touch and it blew a transformer. The blown transformer knocked out power to approximately a dozen people on the block.

For several hours Wednesday, they were stuck in the dark, just thankful it was a warm winter night. But, neighbors worry continuous sparking wires down the road could cause their house to go up in flames.

"I ain't got insurance. I barely can afford insurance for myself," Fley Harris said.

MLGW said crews do their best to ensure bouncing lines don't touch, but on a blustery day like Wednesday, there is not much they can do to stop it.

Of the 420,000 MLGW customers, the peek of outages left 10,000 without power.

