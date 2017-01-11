Collierville Citizen Volunteer Patrol completes 9,000 hrs of volunteer work

They're an important piece of ensuring safety in Collierville, while helping free up time for Collierville police officers to serve and protect.

The city's Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol completed almost 9,000 hours of volunteer work. The volunteers logged 8,880 hours of volunteer work for the Collierville Police Department.

They provided support at town events by directing traffic, providing vacation checks for vacation, and assisting in other duties.

The hours given by the volunteers equates to a full time salary of approximately four commissioned officers for the entire year.

The assistance provided to them by these volunteers allows the city's commissioned officers to concentrate on patrol.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.