Mississippi state hires defensive coordinator

Mississippi State football has a new coach in town.

The Bulldogs announced Tuesday that they added Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.

Grantham recently served as DC at Louisville, where his defenses ranked in the top 20 in the country in all three of his seasons and he coached seven NFL draftees.

Before Louisville, Grantham coached at Georgia for four seasons, two of which he was associate head coach.

Grantham’s career also includes stints in the NFL, where he served as defensive coordinator for three seasons in Cleveland and defensive line coach for Houston, Indianapolis, and Dallas.

Grantham is now the school’s fourth defensive coordinator in four years.

In a turn of irony, MSU’s defensive coordinator is heading to Louisville, which means the teams essentially swapped DCs. Sirmon lasted just one season in Starkville, replacing Manny Diaz, who left down after one season for Miami before him.

