Tigers suffer tough loss in Tulsa

The Memphis Tigers were given a tough fight in Oklahoma, losing a 81-71 fight to Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Memphis was manhandled up front, getting outrebounded 41-29 by the Golden Hurricane.

Tigers star Dedric Lawson did his best to keep his team close, scoring a game-high 36 points with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Jeremiah Martin added in another 20, but no one else on the team scored in double figures.

Even Markel Crawford, who has been red-hot of late, only attempted five shots against the Tulsa defense.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Memphis, which included blowout wins over South Carolina and Tulane.

Memphis will get a shot at redemption when they return home to take on South Florida on Saturday.

Memphis now sits at 12-5 on the season, including 2-2 in AAC play.

