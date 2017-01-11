RiverKings leading scorer moves up to ECHL

The Mississippi RiverKings (16-8-2) lost their leading scorer Wednesday after center Cullen Bradshaw was loaned to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

Bradshaw leads the SPHL in points, with 29 points in 26 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists. The 26-year-old is a force on the ice and now joins the ECHL Adirondack (17-10-5).

Adirondack is affiliated with the AHL Stockton Heat and NHL Calgary Flames.

There is not another RiverKing in the top 5 scoring leaders of the SPHL. However, Mike Moran is currently in 7th in the league for top scorer, at 19, with 14 goals and 9 assists.

Bradshaw joined the Mississippi RiverKings in 2015, when he had 24 points for the 2015/2016 season, with 14 of those being goals. He's broke that number this season, putting up two more points than last season.

The RiverKings hit the ice against the Rail Yard Dawgs (6-13-4) in Roanake, VA in a two-game series on Thursday and Friday. It's still left to be seen if Bradshaw's absence will have a great impact on the team.

The RiverKings are third in the SPHL, behind Macon and Huntsville. They're five points behind Macon, and seven points behind Huntsville.

They will return to Landers Center January 21 for Elvis Night as they face off against Evansville.

