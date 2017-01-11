Westbrook's triple-double sinks Grizz in OKC

The Grizzlies suffered a bit of revenge from Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After blowing out OKC in their first matchup last month, the Grizz took a trip to Oklahoma and got beat 103-95.

Westbrook was able to record his first triple-double against Memphis—one of the few teams he hadn’t recorded the feat against. The point guard tallied 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Grizz were unable to find an offensive identity all game. The team shot just 7-of-24 from three-point range and were beat handily on the glass (53-39).

Mike Conley played a solid game, leading his team with 22 points, but there wasn’t much more offense to be had.

Marc Gasol shot just 4-12 from the field, and he, Chandler Parsons, and JaMychal Green combined to go 0-8 from three-point land.

Zach Randolph added in 14 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

Memphis is now 24-17 on the season, and an even .500 on the road.

Their next game will come against the Houston Rockets, who just had their nine-game win streak snapped by Minnesota and possess a triple-double machine of their own, James Harden.

