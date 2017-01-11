Man critical after Whitehaven shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after Whitehaven shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

One person was shot in Whitehaven on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was shot by a known suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is on the run.

