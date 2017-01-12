What we're working on Thursday morning

Good Thursday morning!
A young father gunned down while getting a haircut. This morning, his family and community are seeking justice and peace. Hear from them this morning.
Memphis police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection to the death of an 81-year-old woman during a purse-snatching. We'll show it to you this morning.
We've got new details on how soon plans to re-design one of the concourses at the Memphis airport could be approved. We'll share them with you this morning.
CeCe Peniston released "Finally" in 1992. She's in Memphis this week to share the secrets of her success in a master class at STAX Music Academy.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says they will allow 32 dispensaries to be evenly distributed among the state's four congressional districts. Details on the conditions and fees this morning.
We're sending a high 5 to some special Collierville residents who make the job a little easier for the town's police department. We'll tell you what they are doing to help officers.
Weather:
Cloudy, warm, and windy today with highs near 70 again. A cold front is expected to move in tonight and bring showers. We'll explain how our weather will change tomorrow and this weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionews5.com :
Heroin hits close to home in Memphis
Loved ones remember 25-year-old killed while getting haircut
Parents fight to stop heroin after son dies from overdose
Man critical after Whitehaven shooting
Uncle says fire victim was ready to die with parents before escape
Join us we get going this morning on a Thursday morning!! We are live from 4:30-7 a.m. on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Special Agents with Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Special Agents with Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Family Egg Hunt Memphis Botanic Garden Saturday, April 15 1-4 p.m.More >>
Family Egg Hunt Memphis Botanic Garden Saturday, April 15 1-4 p.m.More >>
Beale Street Bucks did not come without controversy, and now it's back with a few tweaks. One of those tweaks is the number of bucks you'll get to spend on Beale.More >>
Beale Street Bucks did not come without controversy, and now it's back with a few tweaks. One of those tweaks is the number of bucks you'll get to spend on Beale.More >>
Two men robbed the Title Max in the 300 block of N. Cleveland, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men robbed the Title Max in the 300 block of N. Cleveland, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.More >>
A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>