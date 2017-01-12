MPD investigates 2 shootings in Hickory Hill

Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings across the street from one another.

Just after 12 a.m., officers said a security guard was shot at the Bella Vista Apartments.

As police investigated the scene, they found three cars crashed in the parking lot. One of the cars was riddled with bullet holes.

WMC Action News 5 crews saw a gun and a bullet proof vest on the ground.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Across the street at Emerald Properties, someone told an officer that a person was shot.

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

No suspect information has been released in connection to either shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.