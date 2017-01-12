Pickup truck driver killed in crash on I-40E

One person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.

A man in a pickup truck was killed around 3:45 a.m. after Memphis Police Department said he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The road was blocked for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.