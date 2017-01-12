Bicyclist hit by car on East Parkway, Poplar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bicyclist hit by car on East Parkway, Poplar

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A bicyclist was hit by a car on East Parkway near Poplar Avenue.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just before 8 a.m.

An ambulance was on the scene.

The bicyclist's condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

Please avoid the area if possible.

