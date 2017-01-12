Frontier adds larger planes to Denver flights

Frontier Airlines is adding larger planes to its route from Memphis International Airport to Denver International Airport.

The current 150-seat aircrafts will be replaced by a 230-seat Airbus A321 plane, meaning there will be 460 seats to Denver every week.

The aircraft will be the largest scheduled plane at MEM since 2011.

“This is excellent news for our westbound passengers,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said. “Frontier Airlines routinely has very high enplanement rates, and this shows they are responding to our passengers’ demands and giving them more opportunities to fly to Denver.”

The change will take effect April 21.

