Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by new TV movie depicting her father

Paris Jackson is disgusted with how her late father and godmother are being portrayed in an upcoming made-for-TV movie.

The 18-year-old took to Twitter this week after clips surfaced of actor Joseph Fiennes depicting the pop icon in Urban Myths, which is set to air Jan. 19 on Sky Arts.

Clips from the trailer, which was released Wednesday, sparked an online frenzy of people wondering why Fiennes was chosen to play the role of the King of Pop because he looks nothing like Michael Jackson and he's white.

Some called the images “nightmarish” and “horrifying.”

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” Paris tweeted.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

She went on to say, “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well … Where is the respect? They worked through blood, sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Stockard Channing will play Paris’ godmother, Elizabeth Taylor.

In Urban Myths, Eddie Marsan plays Bob Dylan, Ben Chaplin plays Cary gr ant, Iwan Rhoeon plays Adolf Hitler, and Rupert Grint plays Hitler’s friend.

According to Sky.com, Urban Myths “are stories that have been passed down over time and have now become part of urban folklore. But are they true? We take a slightly tongue in cheek, mischievous – and deliberately ambiguous – look at what might have happened.”



Many outlets report a petition has been signed by more than 20,000 people to boycott the upcoming TV movie.



Watch the trailer and see for yourself here:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.