Relive your Girl Scouts ways with a great getaway

Remember all the fun you had as a Girl Scout at summer camp? The campfires, s'mores, hours spent swimming and hiking...and let's not forget how we giggled and screamed while sharing ghost stories around the campfire.

Wouldn't it be fun to relive all that? Now you have that chance!

If you want to stay up late at night talking to your cabin mates and spending your days doing arts and crafts, Great Getaway at Kamp Kiwani awaits you.

Hosted by the Girl Scouts Heart of the South, you're invited to enjoy a weekend camping experience to meet and make new friends. This adults-only camping weekend called the "Great Getaway" is open to women 18 years old or older -- even if you're not a former Girl Scout.

The camp runs from April 21-23, 2017, and will include activities like hiking, swimming, canoeing, archery, horseback riding, basket weaving, folk dancing, singing, outdoor cooking, and campfires, of course.

It only costs $40 for the whole weekend and that includes meals. Some activities, like horseback riding and basket weaving, cost extra.

There will also be a training for Girl Scout volunteers and those wanting to get involved.

Kamp Kiwani sits on 1,250 acres in Middleton, TN, which is about 75 miles east of Memphis and comes with a 70-acre lake, obstacle course, archery field, and the Gullies mud dunes.

Screened-in cabins, open-air cabins, a lodge, or tent camping are available, your choice.

The main camp area includes the Health Hut, Boat House, the Trading Post and the Thunder Bird Dining Hall, which is a screened in facility that can accommodate up to 300 people. It features a large stone fireplace and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

For more information on the event, call Kimberly Crafton, with Girl Scouts Heart of the South, at 901-334-3461. She can also be reached by email at kimberly.crafton@girlscoutshs.org.

