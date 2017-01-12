Attorneys request IT expert for lawsuit against Shelby County

A lawsuit against Shelby County over the problems with new computer software at the jail was delayed Thursday.

Attorneys told a judge they want to have an IT person who can explain technical terms at all future hearings.

The IT person needs to be given remote access to the new jail system so they can be knowledgeable about the system and so they can suggest changes to it.

The attorneys also filed a motion to expedite the case, because they said it needs to be taken care of as quickly as possible.

The case is set to be heard again on January 19.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who claim they suffered physical and emotional damages because of the extended and unlawful period of time spent in jail. They were forced to spend extra time in jail because of delays caused by the new computer system.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.