Nurse practitioner charged with rubbing his face on woman at Minglewood Hall

A man has been charged with assaulting a woman while she was enjoying a concert at Minglewood Hall on October 1, 2016.

The woman told Memphis police she was sitting in a chair when Jeffery Young, 43, came up behind her, aggressively hugged her, then rubbed his face on her face.

She asked him to stop but said Young continued leaning over her. The woman told police Young even asked someone to take a picture of him while he made a face behind her.

At one point, the woman said she was knocked to the floor and has a bruise on her back.

Young was identified from a photographic line-up as the man who assaulted her. He is from Jackson, TN where he owns a medical clinic, PreventaGenix, and a house.

One Minglewood Hall patron said she was glad the woman reported the assault.

"They need to come forward," Sue McMahon said. "That's the only way to nip it in the bud and get it stopped. Otherwise, other people are going to say, 'Well I can do this to that lady, and that to that lady,' and that kind of thing."

Minglewood Hall said staff members were not made aware of the situation when it took place.

"She should have contacted the staff first and see if they could have handled it. And then you know, follow the proper protocol," Minglewood Hall patron Judith French said.

Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Agency raided PreventaGenix on Wednesday--the same day he was arrested in Shelby County. WBBJ reports DEA confiscated computers and documents from the clinic. At this time, Young has not been charged with any crimes related to the raid.

The clinic's Facebook page said it would reopen Friday.

Young was given a $250 bond for the 2016 assault charge.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.